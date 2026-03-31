Jan. 6th Pardoned Patriot To Serve Four Years For Child Pornography

This sure seems to happen a lot.
By Susie MadrakMarch 31, 2026

Another one of the upstanding patriots pardoned by the Orange One for his actions on Jan. 6 has been sentenced for possessing more than 100,000 child sexual abuse images and videos discovered in connection with his Capitol riot case.

U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced Daniel Tocci to four years in prison by after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to a Justice Department news release Monday that made no mention of the Jan. 6 link. Tocci had been set to go to trial in the Jan. 6 case early last year, but it was dismissed after Trump granted mass clemency to defendants tied to the attack on the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo that, in addition to the child sex abuse material, Tocci's laptop "contained extremely disturbing images of violent acts, such as a cat being killed by being put in a blender, a male shooting a female in the head, a dog being beaten to death, and severed heads and limbs, as well as images and videos of bestiality.”

In other words, your basic anti-social psychopath who doesn't think the rules should apply to him. No wonder they love Trump!

Another one bites the dust.. until Trump hires him to be an ambassador.

Amherst man, Daniel Tocci, pardoned by Trump over Jan. 6 sentenced for child porn possession
www.masslive.com/westernmass/...

Scott Kelley Ernest - CEPI x HEIR | #mtpol 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🍉 (@mxscottkernest.bsky.social) 2026-03-27T15:59:31.271Z

Amherst man who had been charged with Jan. 6 offenses at US Capitol sentenced in child porn case
Daniel Tocci, 31, received his sentence in federal court in Springfield.
www.bostonglobe.com/2026/03/30/m...

🕊 Sharon ~ NHDogLover ⚖️ 🗽 (@nhdoglover.bsky.social) 2026-03-30T21:05:46.479Z

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