MAGA Loses Their Damn Minds Over Druski's Erika Kirk Sketch

Titling his video “How Conservative Women in America Act” was a bit of brilliance, as was the makeup and the spot-on acting. As for the skit, Druski only had to use Erika Kirk's own words. Murdoch's New York Post's take was about the same as that of other mainstream press in the United States, where race is always a contentious issue.

Source: New York Post

Controversial comedian Druski has triggered fresh outrage over his latest mega-viral skit in which he dressed up as Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika — with many calling him “disgusting” and “completely disrespectful” to a grieving widow. The black comic painted his skin and sported a white suit, blue contact lenses and blond locks as he mocked the Turning Point USA CEO in his “How Conservative Women in America Act” sketch, which has racked up more than 40 million views on social media. Druski’s skit began with “Erika” dancing as pyrotechnics went off around her, in a sendup of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, before answering questions from reporters about the Iran war in imitation of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The comic also mocked Erika’s body language from a December CBS News town hall, during which critics had called out her intense stare.

His video, which now has over 150 million views on Twitter alone, is on all the other platforms as well.

How Conservative Women in America act 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4DQesE0gBg — DRUSKI (@druski) March 25, 2026

And these are about the standard-issue replies among the negative crowd.

The nascar video was funny. It was harmless humor and that’s why most white people didn’t care



This is too far though. Beyond the blatant racism, you’re mocking a widow who had her husband assassinated in front of the world.



Imagine a white person dressing up as a “black… https://t.co/d6YPm0iObZ — Matt Couture (@MattCouture5) March 26, 2026

Of all conservatives women in America 🇺🇸 why her? This woman is till grieving. — Dassa (@HildashNatural) March 26, 2026

Candace Owens, who seems not to like Erika Kirk and what she represents very much, had a good chortle though.

Liberals had a slightly different take.

More context for those who say Druski is out of line pic.twitter.com/Wlvh8ojQC9 — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) March 26, 2026

And it's unclear if Twitter's AI program Grok could even tell the difference.