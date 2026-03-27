MAGA Loses Their Damn Minds Over Druski's Erika Kirk Sketch

The large Black male comedian dressing up as Erika Kirk was a bridge too far for many in the MAGA movement.
MAGA Loses Their Damn Minds Over Druski's Erika Kirk Sketch
Credit: Twitter/Screengrab
By Ed ScarceMarch 27, 2026

Titling his video “How Conservative Women in America Act” was a bit of brilliance, as was the makeup and the spot-on acting. As for the skit, Druski only had to use Erika Kirk's own words. Murdoch's New York Post's take was about the same as that of other mainstream press in the United States, where race is always a contentious issue.

Source: New York Post

Controversial comedian Druski has triggered fresh outrage over his latest mega-viral skit in which he dressed up as Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika — with many calling him “disgusting” and “completely disrespectful” to a grieving widow.

The black comic painted his skin and sported a white suit, blue contact lenses and blond locks as he mocked the Turning Point USA CEO in his “How Conservative Women in America Act” sketch, which has racked up more than 40 million views on social media.

Druski’s skit began with “Erika” dancing as pyrotechnics went off around her, in a sendup of Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, before answering questions from reporters about the Iran war in imitation of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The comic also mocked Erika’s body language from a December CBS News town hall, during which critics had called out her intense stare.

His video, which now has over 150 million views on Twitter alone, is on all the other platforms as well.

And these are about the standard-issue replies among the negative crowd.

Candace Owens, who seems not to like Erika Kirk and what she represents very much, had a good chortle though.

Liberals had a slightly different take.

And it's unclear if Twitter's AI program Grok could even tell the difference.

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