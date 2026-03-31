Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"My hair was famous before I was." -- Christopher Walken
By driftglassMarch 31, 2026

On this day in 1943, Christopher Walken showed up on planet Earth. Since then he has won many awards for his acting -- the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role 1979, (The Deer Hunter), the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role 2003 (Catch Me If You Can), the Obie Award for Performance 1981, 1975 (The Seagull, Kid Champion) and so forth. He can sing, he can dance, he's been a Bond villain, and, as a teenager, he worked for a summer in a circus as a lion tamer. He also wants more cowbell. Happy Birthday, Mr. Walken.

Left Jabs: Rewriting History has a Long and Ugly History.

Diane Ravitch's blog: The Trump Regime is a “Criminal Enterprise” and Must Be Held Accountable.

Blog For Iowa: Post Convention Organizing.

Attention space nerds! Andy Weir on the science of ‘Project Hail Mary’.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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