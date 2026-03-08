Rachel Campos-Duffy Declares Mission Accomplished In Iran

"So to me, this already looks like victory." Fox & Friends Weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy with the dumbest take on what's going on with Trump's attack on Iran yet.

Here's Duffy from this Saturday's show telling everyone how swimmingly things are going so far and basically declaring mission accomplished for Trump.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So let's think about what has happened. Let's list it out. So we took out the Iranian regime leader, the Ayatollah Khomeini, and then 40 of the top leaders.

We degraded their military. You can see we've been laying that out all day, all morning. We've... because they've decided to attack their neighbors, and we've kind of unified them behind us. So that's kind of worked in our favor to some degree.

We've outed fake allies. Spain. England. Right? Why should we ever help them again? This is a way to reveal that.

We talked a little bit about the insurance situation for ships coming across the Straits of Hormuz. So there's that angle as well, which is very interesting.

So to me, this already looks like victory. And so I say, let's declare victory very quickly. Let's get out of there and let's the Iranians, as we've taken out their... their main leader, yes, the son is there as well right now... but it's time for the Iranians to start to step up and do their part, because we're certainly doing a lot on our part.

And if you think about Operation Midnight Hammer, there were a lot of critics to that operation in the beginning, but then I think because President Trump did it, did it quickly, got out, he was able to declare victory and everybody almost unanimously, even his critics of that operation now say that was a complete success.

So you mentioned the politics. This is a long way of saying this is victory, and before we get any more casualties and before, you know, we get a domestic terrorist attack, because I know that's something we've been talking about too as a concern because so many Iranians came across the border under Joe Biden... it's time to start thinking about that. And I think that President Trump can say he did a good job.

