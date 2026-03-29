WaPo Reporters Got An 'Epstein Island' Surprise When Phoning The WH

If the shoe fits…
WaPo Reporters Got An 'Epstein Island' Surprise When Phoning The WH
Credit: BlueSky screen grab
By NewsHound EllenMarch 29, 2026

As The Washington Post tells it, their Style section phoned the White House to find out who designed Melania Trump’s attire when accompanying a robot during Wednesday’s Fostering the Future Together” summit at the White House.

But as the WaPo phone rang the White House number, the name on the screen read “Epstein Island.” It was not a wrong number, as the screen grab shows.

The fitting hack only affected Google Pixel Android phones, The Post found. A Google spokesman said the company had “identified what he referred to as a ‘fake edit’ in Google Maps that was ‘briefly’ picked up in the call identification feature of some Android phones.” The hack was reportedly reversed and made by someone who “was blocked from making further edits.” Whatever the heck that means.

I get that it was The Post’s Style section doing the reporting. But shouldn’t someone from some news outlet continue to press the White House about why Slovenian-born Melania hasn’t held that news conference to clear up discrepancies in her immigration story, as was promised nearly 10 years ago? After all, it’s her own husband who has made immigration a hallmark of his administration. And we know she partied with her husband and Jeffrey Epstein.

It would certainly be information more important than the names behind Melania's ultra-expensive clothing. Especially while Americans are dying in her nationalist husband’s war and the rest of us struggle with skyrocketing prices hubby Donald Trump claims don’t exist.

But I also get that The Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, the same guy who spent $75 million for the Trump-fluffing Melania “documentary” that nobody outside the MAGA cult wants to see.

Meanwhile, let’s all enjoy the very public reminder to the Trump White House that the Epstein files scandal is not going away.

It all started with Melania Trump and her robot.

The Post wanted to find out what designers one wears when hosting the “first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.” So we called the White House. The name on the screen attached to the number read “Epstein Island.” https://wapo.st/4sCkQ9L

The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 2026-03-28T13:00:21.895194981Z

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