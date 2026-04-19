Sen. Bernie said posted video of him questioning Claude about privacy concerns with AI models and companies using this data against the American people and US democracy.

Bernie writes, "I spoke to Anthropic’s AI agent Claude about AI collecting massive amounts of personal data and how that information is being used to violate our privacy rights. What an AI agent says about the dangers of AI is shocking and should wake us up."

Claude gave very honest answers facing the regulation of AI data collection.

Open thread.