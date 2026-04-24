Big Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephants

Millionaire Ernie Dosio's luck ran out when he stumbled on five female elephants and a calf.
Big Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephants
Credit: Wagonhound Outfitters/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceApril 24, 2026

"He leaves behind a home full of trophies." Seems like karma to me.

Source: The Daily Mail

A millionaire US big-game hunter was ambushed and killed by five elephants whilst hunting small forest antelope in central Africa.

Californian vineyard owner Ernie Dosio, 75 - who owns a vast collection of exotic animal heads in trophy rooms at home - was trampled to death.

He was being guided by a professional hunter in the thick forest of Gabon on a £30,000 ($40,000) stalk for a shot at the elusive yellow-backed duiker.

Over the decades, he has hunted elephants, leopard, rhino, buffalo and lion across Africa and back home in the US, he has hunted almost every species of wild deer.

But the highly respected hunter's luck ran out last Friday while in the Lope-Okanda rainforest when his hunt stumbled into five female elephants with a calf.

Ernie liked to collect animal carcasses and filled his home with them.

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