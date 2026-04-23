FBI Investigated NYT Reporter Who Disclosed Patel's GF SWAT Team

The F.B.I. began investigating a Times reporter last month after she wrote about the bureau’s director, Kash Patel, using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with a SWAT team for government security.

Agents queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether she broke federal stalking laws. Those actions prompted concerns among some Justice Department officials who saw the inquiry as retaliation.

Well, duh. Of course it was retaliation! If only Kash spent as much time tracking down actual criminals as he does on people who hurt his tender fee-fees.

BREAKING NYT: The FBI began investigating a New York Times reporter last month after she wrote about Kash Patel using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with government security and transportation, according to a person briefed on the matter. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T20:50:40.136Z

Here’s a gift link to the NY Times story about the FBI investigating a reporter for a story that displeased the regime.

NYT exec editor Joe Kahn called the probe "unconstitutional."

Back in 2024, Kahn said the threat to democracy was an issue for NYT to cover, but not the "top" one.

FAFO, NYT. — Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T21:40:40.929Z