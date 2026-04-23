FBI Investigated NYT Reporter Who Disclosed Patel's GF SWAT Team

Agents queried databases for information on the reporter
By Susie MadrakApril 23, 2026

The F.B.I. began investigating a Times reporter last month after she wrote about the bureau’s director, Kash Patel, using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with a SWAT team for government security.

Agents queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether she broke federal stalking laws. Those actions prompted concerns among some Justice Department officials who saw the inquiry as retaliation.

Well, duh. Of course it was retaliation! If only Kash spent as much time tracking down actual criminals as he does on people who hurt his tender fee-fees.

BREAKING NYT:

The FBI began investigating a New York Times reporter last month after she wrote about Kash Patel using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with government security and transportation, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T20:50:40.136Z

Here’s a gift link to the NY Times story about the FBI investigating a reporter for a story that displeased the regime.
NYT exec editor Joe Kahn called the probe "unconstitutional."
Back in 2024, Kahn said the threat to democracy was an issue for NYT to cover, but not the "top" one.
FAFO, NYT.

Mark Jacob (@markjacob.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T21:40:40.929Z

Kash Patel’s FBI investigated a reporter at the New York Times after her reporting caught the ire of the director’s girlfriend.

The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 2026-04-22T21:05:02.063Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon