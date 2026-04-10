Feds Trying To Unmask Reddit Users Who Criticize ICE

Social media giant Reddit has been ordered to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C.
By Susie MadrakApril 10, 2026

Social media giant Reddit has been ordered to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., as part of the Trump administration's effort to unmask online critics of the immigration crackdown.

According to a subpoena obtained by The Intercept, Reddit has until April 14 to provide a wide range of personal data on one of its users, whom U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been trying unsuccessfully to identify for more than a month.

Attorneys for the Reddit user say their client’s posts and their anonymity are squarely protected under the First Amendment and that ICE’s use of a grand jury marks a disturbing escalation for the agency after seeing its previous efforts to investigate political speech quashed in court. The subpoena was issued by federal prosecutors in the capital after ICE’s effort to identify the same user failed in California federal court.

Digital free speech advocates with the Electronic Frontier Foundation have closely tracked the investigations, finding that the government repeatedly folded when challenged in court. A grand jury subpoena, however, is a much different animal, said David Greene, EFF’s senior counsel. Shrouded in secrecy and advantageous to prosecutors, the existence of a federal grand jury, particularly one convened in Washington, could suggest the government is trying to create a significant criminal case.

A Redditor Criticized ICE. Trump Is Trying to Unmask Them by Dragging the Company to a Secret Grand Jury.

Reddit has been ordered to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., as part of a federal effort to unmask anonymous online critics of ICE.

theintercept.com/2026/04/10/r...

Brandy (@3dogz.bsky.social) 2026-04-10T11:15:01.520Z

The New York Times reports that the Department of Homeland Security has sent Google, Meta, and other media corporations subpoenas for the names on accounts that criticize ICE enforcement. The department wants to identify Americans who oppose what it’s doing. I’ll save them time.

Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 2026-02-15T17:01:12.616184Z

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