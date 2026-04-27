Fox News Worried People Believe WHCD Was Staged To Help Trump

Brian Kilmeade made sure to refute any rumors against dear leader.
By John AmatoApril 27, 2026

Earlier this morning on Fox and Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade took the time to refute any rumors and questions about the arrest of Cole Allen at the WHCD, after false flag rumors swirled, linking the incident to horrible Trump approval ratings.

The NY Times reported that soon after the incident, the word "staged" trended on X and was used more than 300,000 times.

KILMEADE: It doesn't stop the conspiracy theories, but hopefully squelches them.

All of a sudden, I'm hearing, well, the whole thing is, was this staged?

JONES: It's unbelievable.

KILMEADE: Was it staged so the President's approval ratings can go up?

It's insane.

Nothing could possibly have been staged.

Usually, Fox News never mentions anything negative about Donald Trump, and amplifies any conspiracy against the left, or that supports Demented Donald.

This time, Fox News made sure to try to stamp out any conjecture against Trump.

It's not surprising since there's a lot of questions surrounding the Butler shooting and the lack of transparency by the Trump administration.

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