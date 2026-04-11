Gasbag Mark Levin Claims Iran Would Have Had Nuclear Suicide Bombers

Fox News host Mark Levin, who was used by Trump to promote the Iran war, went off the rails talking to Martha McCallum Thursday, claiming Iran would kill tens of millions of Americans with suicide bombers with nuclear weapons.

The hyperbolic claptrap Levin spews over Trump and the Iran war is staggering.

Levin ranted for almost 4 straight minutes approving of the Iranian war and praising demented Donald. Then he juxtaposed suicide bombers with nukes, making it appear Iranians can strap on a nuke to their backs, take the subway, and blow up NYC. It's impossible to do, but Levin was on a roll!.

They've had 50 years to figure this out, and he's figured it out, and he says no to all these other people. They're wrong. What would we do today, Martha, if they had a nuclear weapon? They'd control the straits, and there's not a damn thing we could do about it. They control the entire oil in that entire region. That whole region would change with China's presence, with Russia's presence, and so forth and so on. Moreover, they keep threatening us. These are terrorists. These are suicide bombers. They'd be suicide bombers with nuclear weapons, and they could use those nuclear weapons to kill tens of millions of Americans. Donald Trump's the president. He has to make those decisions.

Levin was preaching the worst of the worst-case scenarios to justify this insane war. He makes it appear the US of A was helpless to stop it.

There was no cause to attack Iran. There was no imminent attack, or even one feasible in decades.

Threats are words, not bombs. Using a 47-year-old travesty in Beirut that Ronald Reagan handled during his presidency to justify this war is ludicrous.

Iran already controls the Strait of Hormuz without nuclear weapons, you lying fraud.

Iran had no nuclear warheads and was negotiating with Trump before he authorized a sneak attack against them.

Trump was duped by Bibi Netanyahu, with the help of scumbags like Mark Levin.