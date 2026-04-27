John Oliver Goes All In On Attacking AI Chatbots

"In general, it is good to remember that however much an app may sound like a friend, what it is is a machine. And behind that machine is a corporation trying to extract a monthly fee from you," he reminded listeners.
By Susie MadrakApril 27, 2026

"Our main story tonight concerns AI: It saves significant time writing emails, and all it costs us is everything else on Earth," John Oliver said last night.

That's how John Oliver launches his latest Last Week Tonight segment on AI chatbots, taking half an hour to break down the darker side of artificial intelligence apps — from chatbots becoming sexually explicit with young users to the dangerous lack of safeguards in place when people use them to talk about suicide.

Oliver ends by advising parents to speak with their children about what chatbots they're using, and "treat these apps with extreme caution" if you're pre-disposed to mental health issues.

"In general, it is good to remember that however much an app may sound like a friend, what it is is a machine. And behind that machine is a corporation trying to extract a monthly fee from you. And that kind of sums up for me what is so dystopian about all this, because while that guy you saw earlier said that selling AI friends is low risk because they're just entertainment, that's not actually how friends work. Friends can be the most important figures in your life," says Oliver. "True friends know when to listen, when to push back, and when to worry about you."

https://bsky.app/profile/ferrerman.bsky.social

Watching Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, it's crazy how many people get sucked into and fooled by AI chatbots... it also makes me wonder if I was much dumber, if I wouldn't be so depressed lol I could just be in an ignorant bliss talking to a computer that's ruining my life

Nick Thomas (@nthom1979.bsky.social) 2026-04-27T05:54:50.245Z

Man, John Oliver on @lastweektonight.com was getting emotional about chatbots and how they are not the replacement for real human contact. Plus, he was pissed on how there are no guardrails if someone is suicidal and how the Tech Bros are so glib in not wanting to change them. Great segment.

Ken Fang -- Very Asian (@fangsbites.bsky.social) 2026-04-27T04:08:20.523Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon