John Oliver Goes All In On Attacking AI Chatbots

"Our main story tonight concerns AI: It saves significant time writing emails, and all it costs us is everything else on Earth," John Oliver said last night.

That's how John Oliver launches his latest Last Week Tonight segment on AI chatbots, taking half an hour to break down the darker side of artificial intelligence apps — from chatbots becoming sexually explicit with young users to the dangerous lack of safeguards in place when people use them to talk about suicide.

Oliver ends by advising parents to speak with their children about what chatbots they're using, and "treat these apps with extreme caution" if you're pre-disposed to mental health issues.

"In general, it is good to remember that however much an app may sound like a friend, what it is is a machine. And behind that machine is a corporation trying to extract a monthly fee from you. And that kind of sums up for me what is so dystopian about all this, because while that guy you saw earlier said that selling AI friends is low risk because they're just entertainment, that's not actually how friends work. Friends can be the most important figures in your life," says Oliver. "True friends know when to listen, when to push back, and when to worry about you."

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Watching Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, it's crazy how many people get sucked into and fooled by AI chatbots... it also makes me wonder if I was much dumber, if I wouldn't be so depressed lol I could just be in an ignorant bliss talking to a computer that's ruining my life — Nick Thomas (@nthom1979.bsky.social) 2026-04-27T05:54:50.245Z