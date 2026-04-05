Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Yesterday in 1985, Max Headroom was born. Now some of you clever dogs may want to dispute this because everyone knows that the first episode of Max Headroom dropped on ABC on the last day of March in 1987. Which, while indisputably true, is still wrong. The UK TV movie "Max Headroom: 20 Minutes into the Future" first aired on April 4, 1985 on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, and was way ahead of its time, imagining a media-saturated future where corporations literally control information, identity, and even human consciousness. Its glitchy digital host -- brought to life by Matt Frewer -- became an instant icon of the then-emerging computer age and helped shape the visual and thematic language of late-20th-century media culture.

Press Watch: Are you ready for some war crimes?

Show Me Progress: We are the only people on the planet stupid enough to elect this individual…twice.

No More Mister Nice Blog: This Is Why Leaders Shouldn’t Surround Themselves With Flatterers.

Attention space nerds! Pulsars to the extreme: Spinning dead stars found blasting radio signals from the 'edge of their magnetic reach'.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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