Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1874, the First Impressionist art exhibition opens in Paris, features Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro and Berthe Morisot. Can you imagine what they would paint today? Anyway, our bloggers today leave us with a strong impression.

No More Mister Nice Blog asks, "Did the NYTimes ed board just say Democrats should run on 'Bernienomics'?

The Message Box explains why the MAGA media revolt matters.

The Moderate Voice looks into Eric Swalwell and the double-standard for sexual harassers.

Tell Me A Story exclaims that Vulgarmort is a religious uniter!

Bonus Track: Speaking of art, Miss Cellania gets to the sculpture's essence.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).