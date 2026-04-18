Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Artificial Intelligence or Genuine Stupidity?
By TengrainApril 18, 2026

Above, The Cars perform, Shake It Up. On this date in 1906, San Fransisco suffered the Great Quake. Today, our bloggers cover the great Artificial Intelligence shake-up. Fasten your seatbelts!

Cassandra's Grandson says that AI is all a big pump and dump scheme. Allbirds, yo!

One Foot Tsunami just wants their Allbirds shoes.

The Verge reports that Snap is laying off 16 percent of its staff as it leans into AI.

OM has a hard time believing that "the people who have made their reputations selling ads for Facebook have the best interests of normals at heart."

Bonus Track: Open Culture: How George Orwell Predicted the Rise of “AI Slop” in Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949).

Bonus-bonus Track: The Panda Chronicles does their own version of this day in history: 1972 Pandas arrived at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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