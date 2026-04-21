The Onion Relaunches InfoWars As A Satirical Site

Here's hoping this deal gets approved. The details are a bit convoluted, but involve a lease agreement of $81,000 per month for six months, with options to extend.

Source: The Independent



The Onion has revealed its relaunch of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ outlet Info Wars as a satirical site, but the deal still requires court approval.

Info Wars has remained in limbo after the families of children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 sued Jones for defamation. Jones had baselessly claimed the mass shooting was a hoax, and as a result, he has been ordered by the courts to pay about $1.5 billion. Jones declared bankruptcy in 2022, and The Onion has been eyeing his outlet in the years since.

In The Onion’s latest effort to obtain Info Wars, the satirical news outlet announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to license the Info Wars site.

If approved by the court, The Onion will use the license agreement to “transform one of the internet’s most notorious misinformation platforms into a new comedy network built for satire, internet culture and emerging creative voices,” according to a press release from The Onion.