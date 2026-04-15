GOP Senator Pretends He ‘Barely Glanced’ At Trump’s Jesus Post

Spineless Senator Roger Marshall gave away his deceitful game moments later.
By NewsHound EllenApril 15, 2026

You know that if Sen. Roger Marshall could think of any way to defend Donald Trump’s bonkers and offensive post depicting himself as Jesus, follwed by the equally bonkers claim that he thought he had depicted himself as a doctor, Marshall would have.

Instead, the cowardly senator from Kansas pretended he knew nothing about what his president did – even though it has caused a huge stir even among Trump’s own supporters.

Marshall was asked on CNN whether he believes Trump’s “doctor” excuse.

The best Marshall could do for his Dear Leader was to play dumb. “You’re probably taking it a lot deeper than I took it,” Marshall began. “I barely glanced at the post. I don’t follow anybody, to be honest. So, I saw it for a second and I didn’t look at it much deeper.”

But in his next breath, Marshall revealed he was lying. “I’m very glad he took that post down,” Marshall added. He emphasized the words “very glad.”

Marshall would not be so glad about the removal of an insignificant post he “barely glanced at” and hadn't thought about.

So, while Donald Trump is waging an unnecessary and disastrous war with Iran, Sen. Roger Marshall is yet another Republican too cowardly and selfish to put our country first and acknowledge that the president has lost whatever marbles he ever had.

CNN: Trump said he thought it was him being a doctor and was not a depiction of him as Jesus. Does that make sense to you?

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: You're taking it deeper than I took it. I barely glanced at it. I don't follow anybody to be honest. I saw it for a second.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-14T21:09:09.000Z

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