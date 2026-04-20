Trump Snubs The NRA For The Second Year In A Row

For the second straight year, Donald Trump is snubbing the NRA (Nutjobs, Rednecks, and Assholes) and is skipping their convention. This has left NRA officials scrambling to look still relevant:

NRA Director of Public Affairs Justin Davis said Trump's absence at the convention this weekend does not reflect a decline in the group's influence, despite some political analysts reading the snub as such. Davis said, "The president is obviously incredibly busy with worldwide affairs right now, and we’re incredibly close to the administration. We work hand-in-glove with them on all kinds of two-way issues. "He’s incredibly helpful in everything we’re trying to do here, but we understand that he has very important things to do as well." Davis went on to say that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, would be at the convention. Davis said this meant the "administration will be here with us."

Detractors of the NRA, like the gun control group GIFFORDS, say that the snub is an embarrassment for the NRA and shows their diminishing influence after years of scandals and financial problems.

While the NRA is definitely not as prominent as they have been in the past, they still hold sway as long as its campaign donation checks to Republicans keep clearing the banks.

However, keep in mind that the NRA isn't the only diminished giant in this equation. Just this past week, Trump wasn't able to muster more than 3,000 people at the TPUSA fundraiser/church revival/Widow Kirk Grieving Charade. For a guy who thinks that size still matters, he doesn't want the world to know that he can't get the numbers up anymore.