Trump Threatens More War Crimes After Iran Closes Strait

After the supposed deal to keep the Strait of Hormuz open fell apart over the weekend, Trump is back to threatening to commit genocide again. He called his favorite stenographer at Fox, Trey Yingst, who reported this after speaking to Trump this Sunday morning:

YINGST: Good morning. I spoke with president Trump today who said if the Iranians don't sign the deal, "their whole country is going to get blown up." The president went on to tell Fox News, "We're preparing to hit them harder than any country has ever been hit before because you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon." The ceasefire between the United States and Iran is set to end in under 72 hours.

He also posted this rant on Truth Social:

The Wall Street Journal has some new reporting on what's been going on behind the scenes, and it's frightening as hell.