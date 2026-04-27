Virginia Court Rejects RNC Attempt To Block Redistricting Map

A Virginia circuit court refused to block the Democrats’ new congressional map, which voters approved in a statewide special election last week.

In the lawsuit in question, the RNC alleged that the Democrat-controlled Virginia legislature exceeded its authority when it passed a constitutional amendment on redistricting. The RNC also argued that Democrats’ proposed “10-1 map” did not comply with compactness requirements under the state constitution. They asked the court to grant a preliminary injunction blocking the map’s use.

But the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond concluded that the Virginia General Assembly indeed had authority to pass such legislation. It also found that, while the new map was less compact than its predecessor, the issue of compactness was “fairly debatable” and the RNC’s claim was unlikely to succeed.

“Many a tradition and law has been laid down in the advancement of a national quest for political power, and the winds that will blow cannot yet be known. Nonetheless, this Court knows its role is clear. It is not to assess the wisdom of public policy nor to engage in policy making from the bench,” Judge Tracy Thorne-Begland wrote in his order. “Instead, it is to decide if those with whom we have entrusted power have exercised that power in conformance with their constitutional mandate. On this question, the Court’s answer is in the affirmative.”