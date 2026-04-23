Wisconsin Republicans Are Collapsing Upon Themselves

Nationwide, Democrats have been outperforming in almost every election, while the Republicans are trying to walk on eggshells around the Orange Choad. The result has been several Republicans deciding it wasn't worth it and announcing they won't run again.

This phenomenon has been trickling down to the states (the first time trickle-down has actually worked!), and it is blatantly obvious that Wisconsin Republicans are in a shambles. It's easy to see why when you consider the following:

Liberal Chris Taylor crushed her opponent by 20 points in this months supreme court election

The left has a candidate who has already announced her candidacy for the state supreme court in 2027. The right-wing zealot incumbent, Annette Ziegler, has already announced she's not running again, and the right has no candidate in sight.

Rebecca Cooke, the presumptive Democratic nominee for WI-03, has outraised Rep Derrick Van Orden for the second consecutive period, leaving him to cry in his beer.

At the time of this writing, twelve, yes, twelve, Republican state legislators have announced they are not running for reelection in 2026. These include three of four people in leadership roles, such as Speaker Robin Vos, Spreaker Pro Tempore Kevin Peterson, and Senate Leader Devin LeMahieu.

Rep Tom Tiffany, the Republican nominee for governor, had to drop seven digits on an ad buy to run what is basically his second introduction ad, despite being a lawmaker for 16 years.

If that wasn't enough for the gentle reader, the long knives have come out for Brian Schimming, the chair of the Republican Party. The chief instigators appear to be members of MAGA and TPUSA, but nothing is known for sure because the party has made everyone sign nondisclosure agreements.

Wisconsin is not alone in watching this collapse of such a deserving group of people, so make sure you stock up on popcorn and cheese. It looks to be an entertaining summer.