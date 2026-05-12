Epstein Pal Who 'Had A Great Time With The Girls' Celebrated As VIP At Trump Event

A friend of Jeffrey Epstein was a VIP guest at the unveiling of a towering golden statue of President Donald Trump at his golf course in Doral, Florida.

Photos shared on social media over the weekend showed an American cryptocurrency entrepreneur, Brock Pierce, cutting the ribbon at the statue's unveiling.

In a 2012 email published by the Justice Department, Pierce told Epstein that he had broken up with his girlfriend so something "would not be a problem."

The next day, Pierce wrote again to Epstein: "I had a great time with the girls. Hope they had fun too. Thanks."

The gleaming golden statue of former President Donald Trump was installed at Trump National Doral Miami, the luxury golf resort located in Miami-Dade County, Florida, drawing attention and criticism from observers who viewed it as an excessive display of self-aggrandizement.

The installation at Doral—one of Trump's flagship properties—underscored his continued reliance on his business holdings and properties as extensions of his personal brand and political identity. Critics pointed to the statue as emblematic of the personality cult surrounding Trump.

"Let me be clear: this is not a golden calf," Pastor Mark Burns said on social media. "This statue is a celebration of life. It is a symbol of resilience, freedom, patriotism, strength, and the willpower to keep fighting for the future of America."