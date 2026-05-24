MAGA Influencer Perp Walked For Contempt Of Court

MAGA influencer and overall asshole Jack Lang went to Tennessee to show amoral support for fellow white supremacist Dalton Eatherly, who is charged with shooting a disabled Black veteran.

The presiding judge, the Honorable H. Reid Poland III, had ordered that Lang leave the courtroom. As the bailiff was escorting Lang out, Lang said, "Two-tiered justice." Poland heard it and ordered Lang to be taken intken into custody.

As the bailiff was cuffing the shocked Lang, Poland told him, "Told you, sir, you did not have a speaking role today. You decided that you wanted one for whatever reason. I don't know why, but take him to custody." I could watch Lang getting perp walked all day long.

According to Lang's girlfriend, Lang was given the maximum sentence for contempt, which is ten days in prison.

I hope Lang enjoys his Memorial Day bologna sandwich. It couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.