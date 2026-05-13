Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Clash performs, I Fought The Law. Our corrupt and illegitimate Roberts' Supreme Court is our topic today. If it pleases our readers, we enter into evidence...

The Eff'ing News says that the Supreme Court is now moving at "the speed of white."

Wonkette notes that SCOTUS overrules itself.

Left Jabs says "No district will be safe for Republicans, no matter how cynically it’s been molested by gerrymander."

Civil-Eats tells us how a Minneapolis farm turned front yards into mutual aid. Yes, this is about fighting back ICE raids there.

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia swears that these street art illusions are not AI.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).