Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 2014, the terrific science fiction movie with the dumb name opened in theaters in New York City. Directed by Doug Liman, "Edge of Tomorrow" (aka "Groundhog Day" meets "Call of Duty"), it starred Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and Bill Paxton. Before its release, no one was expecting much. Probably a "meh" piece of generic, forgettable science fiction, with elevated production values since Cruise and Blunt aren't gonna appear on a cardboard set with monsters in rubber suits. But the film managed to completely flip expectations, largely thanks to its expert execution, the very funny training sequences, and the chemistry between Cruise and Blunt.

Mock Paper Scissors: About Last Night.

Mother Jones: Republican-Appointed Judges Just Gave the Roberts Court a Stunning Rebuke.

Left Jabs: The GOP’s YOLO Caucus Tentatively Pokes the Bear.

Attention space nerds! The Milky Way may have devoured another galaxy named Loki, and astronomers think they've found its remains.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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