RFK Jr Sure Seems Eager For Americans To Die Of Preventable Diseases

He wants only the strong to survive.
By NewsHound EllenMay 9, 2026

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Cleveland on Thursday, where he showed off his desire to kill off Americans he thinks are not healthy enough.

On Bluesky, Thomas [redacted] DO, caught Kennedy declaring, “The average American who died from COVID had 3.8 chronic diseases. So, what was really killing them? It was almost impossible for COVID to kill a healthy person. It was killing people who were already sick."

This roadkill sicko without a single medical credential is holding himself up as a promoter of better health. But what he’s really saying here is that he is all for allowing COVID to sweep through the population because it is better for the already sick and weak to die than to vaccinate them and keep them alive.

In the same vein, Kennedy also said that vaccine-preventable, infectious diseases “kill about 10 thousand Americans per year,” then added, “We lose 2.2 million Americans a year to chronic disease." In other words, infectious diseases are no biggie. For him.

Of course, it would be great if all Americans engaged in healthy lifestyles. And there’s nothing wrong with promoting that. But Kennedy seems to have no interest in helping those who, by birth, age or for other reasons, are not healthy enough to withstand COVID, the flu, measles or other preventable diseases to live healthier, better lives. Even though there are medical remedies for that. Long COVID or measles complications don’t seem to be a problem for this brainwormy, former coke-snorter and former heroin addict, either.

It could not be clearer that what Kennedy really wants, just like Hitler, is to kill off weaker members of the population for the sake of what he sees as improving it.

As the protesters below perfectly summed up, RFK Jr. is a biohazard.

Bravo Cleveland protestors. 🙌

Thomas [redacted], DO (@tom.medsky.social) 2026-05-08T00:10:49.891Z

RFK Jr. showing his eugenicist beliefs. Here he is today at The City Club in Cleveland:
"The average American who died from COVID had 3.8 chronic diseases. So what was really killing them? It was almost impossible for COVID to kill a healthy person. It was killing people who were already sick."

Thomas [redacted], DO (@tom.medsky.social) 2026-05-07T22:24:36.361Z

Other eugenics things he said:
"We lose, for vaccine preventable infectious disease, kill about 10 thousand Americans per year. We lose 2.2 million Americans a year to chronic disease"

HE HAS NO RESPECT FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASES!!!

Thomas [redacted], DO (@tom.medsky.social) 2026-05-07T22:31:23.890Z

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