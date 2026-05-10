Wheels Come Off Tesla Cybertrucks - Recall Time!

Something tells me Elon Musk isn’t quite the genius he’s cracked up to be.

Or maybe the Nazi-coded Musk is spending too much time trying to become White Supremacist king of the country he probably immigrated into illegally.

In any event, his Tesla Cybertruck doesn’t seem anything like the “apocalypse-proof” vehicle Musk and his Tesla company touted it as. In fact, the vehicles could cause an apocalypse for someone who might be near one at the wrong time.

Just one year after Tesla Cybertrucks were recalled because of “flying trim,” which was after recalls over a stuck accelerator pedal, a flawed windshield wiper and other problems, there is now the problem of insecure wheels.

According to WIRED, the flying trim recall was because Tesla used the wrong glue. Now, Cybertrucks are being recalled because Musk's company used the wrong grease on lug nuts that hold the 18-inch wheel to the brake rotor.

Fortunately, the recall “only” applies to 173 of the vehicles, WIRED reported. But I certainly hope none of us are anywhere near any of them before the fixes can be made.

It’s no wonder the Cybertrucks have been selling so poorly. Who knows when the 12th recall will be upon them and for what reason? And that’s not counting the fact that Musk is a loathsome dipshit.