Your AOC Moment Of Zen

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the importance of the working class and criticized a system that allows billionaires to flourish in a talk she just gave at the University of Chicago Friday.
The New York City congresswoman began her 90-minute conversation with political strategist David Axelrod by addressing a comment she made on Thursday that “you can’t earn a billion dollars” legitimately. The five-term congresswoman offered clarification by saying she opposes systems that create billionaires, not individual people.
Asked about her 2028 ambitions for the U.S. Senate or presidency, Ocasio-Cortex said: “Presidents come and go. Senate house seats, elected officials come and go, but single-payer health care is forever.”
Ocasio-Cortez condemned the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision striking down a Democratic gerrymandered voting map that state voters passed last month.
“We are in an era of a very real constitutional crises about the limits of power,” she said. “I don’t think we should take this siting down.”
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You know, a lot of politicians talk about having "a servant's heart," but most of them forget about that as soon as they're elected. Not so AOC!