Your AOC Moment Of Zen

Ocasio-Cortex said: “Presidents come and go. Senate house seats, elected officials come and go, but single-payer health care is forever.”
By Susie MadrakMay 9, 2026

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the importance of the working class and criticized a system that allows billionaires to flourish in a talk she just gave at the University of Chicago Friday.

The New York City congresswoman began her 90-minute conversation with political strategist David Axelrod by addressing a comment she made on Thursday that “you can’t earn a billion dollars” legitimately. The five-term congresswoman offered clarification by saying she opposes systems that create billionaires, not individual people.

Asked about her 2028 ambitions for the U.S. Senate or presidency, Ocasio-Cortex said: “Presidents come and go. Senate house seats, elected officials come and go, but single-payer health care is forever.”

Ocasio-Cortez condemned the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision striking down a Democratic gerrymandered voting map that state voters passed last month.

“We are in an era of a very real constitutional crises about the limits of power,” she said. “I don’t think we should take this siting down.”

***
You know, a lot of politicians talk about having "a servant's heart," but most of them forget about that as soon as they're elected. Not so AOC!

I've never heard earned wealth phrased this way, but she's right about it.

George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) 2026-05-08T20:30:19.430Z

AOC on possibly running for the Senate or President: They assume my ambition is a title or a seat. My ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country. Presidents come and go, elected officials come and go, single payer healthcare is forever.

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-05-09T00:45:42.690Z

A whole Washington Post oped hitting AOC for daring to criticize the robber barons. It’s like Bezos and the Post are trying to make her president.

Oliver Willis (@owillis.bsky.social) 2026-05-08T10:55:05.258Z

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