Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Mel Brooks turns 100 today! Only 1,900 more to go :-) Also on this day in 1971 in the United States, "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory", starring the brilliant Gene Wilder, enjoyed its original silver screen premiere in Chicago, Illinois! So your video today is from one of the three terrific big-screen collaborations between these two comic geniuses. Who, oddly enough, never acted in a scene together.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Are the people who vandalized the Reflecting Pool in the room with us right now?

Governing: What to Know From the First National Renters Survey.

McSweeney’s: To Solve the Housing Crisis, We Simply Need to Build More Homes (Just Not in My Town).

Attention dinosaur nerds! Ancient flowering plants may have used dinosaurs to spread their seeds.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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