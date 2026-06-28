Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"God darnit, Mr. Lamarr, you use your tongue prettier than a twenty-dollar whore." -- Taggart, Blazing Saddles
By driftglassJune 28, 2026

Mel Brooks turns 100 today! Only 1,900 more to go :-) Also on this day in 1971 in the United States, "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory", starring the brilliant Gene Wilder, enjoyed its original silver screen premiere in Chicago, Illinois! So your video today is from one of the three terrific big-screen collaborations between these two comic geniuses. Who, oddly enough, never acted in a scene together.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Are the people who vandalized the Reflecting Pool in the room with us right now?

Governing: What to Know From the First National Renters Survey.

McSweeney’s: To Solve the Housing Crisis, We Simply Need to Build More Homes (Just Not in My Town).

Attention dinosaur nerds! Ancient flowering plants may have used dinosaurs to spread their seeds.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon