Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1903 Eric Blair was born. You probably know him better by his pen name -- George Orwell -- which he adopted when publishing his first major book, Down and Out in Paris and London, in 1933: Orwell remains one of the most important writers of the twentieth century because he understood that political language can be used to disguise oppression, manipulate reality, and make the unacceptable seem normal. Through works such as Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell warned that authoritarianism does not arrive merely through force, but through the corruption of language, the rewriting of history, and the demand that citizens deny the evidence of their own eyes. More than seventy years after his death, terms he coined or popularized—such as "Big Brother," "thoughtcrime," and "doublethink"-- remain part of our political vocabulary, a testament to his enduring influence on how we understand power, propaganda, and the fragility of truth.

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Flux Media Network: Juneteenth and the failure of Reconstruction are stories we must never forget.

Governing: Why U.S. Territories Have a Voice — but No Vote — in Congress.

Attention space nerds! Hubble Space Telescope images galaxy scientists thought was impossible to find.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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