Smartmatic Asks Court To Come Down Harder On Deadbeat Debtor

Smartmatic wants the court to add stronger contempt sanctions against Mike Lindell, who hasn't been paying the sanctions already ordered.
Smartmatic Asks Court To Come Down Harder On Deadbeat Debtor
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 23, 2026

Earlier this year, the court hit Mike Lindell with contempt sanctions for not following orders and sharing information during the Smartmatic trial.

Now, per this report, Smartmatic is back with another petition asking the court to strengthen the sanctions because they don't have much of a motivating factor for Lindell.

The report indicates that Lindell was first sanctioned in 2022 for the amount of $56,369, which Lindell has willfully failed to pay. The court added a $500 daily penalty in an effort to get Lindell to pony up, but Lindell is ignoring that as well, racking up another $36,000 and counting, bringing the current total to $92,369.

The court has already noted that there is plenty of evidence that Lindell has been paying other legal bills and spending a lot on his doomed-to-fail gubernatorial campaign, so it's not like he doesn't have the means.

Maybe cooling his heels in jail for a week or two might help get a new attitude towards paying what he owes. Heh. Who am I kidding?

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