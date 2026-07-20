GOP Candidate Getting Dark Money Laundered Through The Party

As Wisconsin Democrats are staging their three-ring circus of a primary, Tom Tiffany has already been running his general election campaign.

Without having to worry about any primary opponents, Tiffany doesn't have to compete for the Almighty Dollars that Republicans worship. As a result, Tiffany has claimed to have raised more than ten million dollars. There's one hitch, though. Most of the money came from only three people and was laundered by the Republican Party to bypass election law limits:

Over $6.1 million of Tiffany’s contributions came from transfers from the Republican Party of Wisconsin. The state party received more than $6 million in contributions from megadonors, including $4 million from Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, owners of Uline shipping supply company located in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, as well as $2.5 million from Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply CEO and a billionaire from Beloit. The contributions helped the party outraise the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which reported raising $3.17 million, spending $2.87 million and having $1.59 million cash-on-hand.

Tiffany and his supporters have been crowing about this, claiming that it is evidence of the overwhelming support Tiffany has to win the election in November.

However, if these people had more than one brain cell between all of them and one honest bone in their bodies, they would remember that this was the same way that former President Elmo dropped $20 million on last years supreme court race and all he got to show for it was a 20-point loss and possible criminal charges.