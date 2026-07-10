Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Everything is going to be OK in the end. And if it isn't OK, then it probably isn't the end.
By TengrainJuly 10, 2026

Above, Bonnie Tyler performs, Holding Out For A Hero. On this date in history, 1940 Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys in the English Channel. Sounds familiar, huh?

Balloon Juice declares that ICE is not done murdering people (this time in Texas).

Hackwhackers thanks the Wall $treet Journal for committing an act of journalism.

The Psy of Life has something to say about [checks notes] Schrödinger's McConnell.

LGBTQNation profiles the gay man who could become the next Senator from Maine.

Bonus Track: Speaking of heroes, Open Culture has the first spectacular film adaption of the Odyssey from 1911. Summer Blockbuster!

See, we all need a hero. RIP, Bonnie.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon