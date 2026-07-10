Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Bonnie Tyler performs, Holding Out For A Hero. On this date in history, 1940 Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys in the English Channel. Sounds familiar, huh?

Balloon Juice declares that ICE is not done murdering people (this time in Texas).

Hackwhackers thanks the Wall $treet Journal for committing an act of journalism.

The Psy of Life has something to say about [checks notes] Schrödinger's McConnell.

LGBTQNation profiles the gay man who could become the next Senator from Maine.

Bonus Track: Speaking of heroes, Open Culture has the first spectacular film adaption of the Odyssey from 1911. Summer Blockbuster!

See, we all need a hero. RIP, Bonnie.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).