Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Off the Kuff: Federal court strikes down dangerous Texas restriction on common abortion procedure.

Plunderbund: Charter school politics and sexual improprieties may have crossed paths in the Ohio legislature.

EclectaBlog: For Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, nothing succeeds like failure.

The Rude Pundit: Remember when the right-wing’s best and brightest decried Barack Obama’s narcissism? Good times.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"The forgotten men and women of our country — people who work hard but no longer have a voice: I am your voice." (Donald Trump, July 22, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


↓ Story continues below ↓

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV