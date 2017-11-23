Off the Kuff: Federal court strikes down dangerous Texas restriction on common abortion procedure.

Plunderbund: Charter school politics and sexual improprieties may have crossed paths in the Ohio legislature.

EclectaBlog: For Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, nothing succeeds like failure.

The Rude Pundit: Remember when the right-wing’s best and brightest decried Barack Obama’s narcissism? Good times.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The forgotten men and women of our country — people who work hard but no longer have a voice: I am your voice." (Donald Trump, July 22, 2016.)

