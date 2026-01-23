Stabbed In The Back! / AMPED UP W Cliff Schecter & David Shuster, Guest Bree Fram

Wow, what a show. We had Colonel Bree Fram on Amped Up to discuss her 23-year military career, including service in Iraq and senior leadership roles in Air Force Space Command and the Space Force. Yes, she's a rocket scientist.

Col. Fram explained how a Trump administration executive order expelled transgender service members—despite spotless records and court findings that the policy was rooted in animus, not strategic interest or readiness. The cost wasn’t just personal—it was strategic: the loss of thousands of experienced, mission-ready personnel weakened national security.

Fram countered right-wing myths about transgender service, describing overwhelming support from commanders, generals, and admirals. She recounted moments of quiet solidarity—handshakes, words of respect, and shared grief. Yet, in the end, it created another opportunity to serve. Fram's running for Congress as a continuation of her oath to the Constitution. She's managed billion-dollar programs, long-range security planning, performed under pressure. Hell, she's probably overqualified for this Congress.

There's more of our interview w/ this trailblazing, incredible public servant at BAM. Watch the video and read the rest!