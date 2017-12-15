Donald Trump's Promises On The Economy Are Just Bizarre

Seriously, what the hell is he talking about? This is a complete sentence he said this week about the economy:

"I am here to tell you we will never let the bad things happen with respect to our economy."

"The bad things"? What does he think we are, three-year-olds? Does anyone believe this?

Later on, he said this:

I say that, also, to our great Cabinet. And they've done a great job. A lot of things have happened. Nobody's done the job that we've done. When government loosens its grip, there is no summit we cannot reach. Our tax cuts will break down, and they'll break it down fast -- all forms of government, and all forms of government barriers -- and breathe new life into the American economy. They will unleash the American worker; they will tear down the restraints on discovery, innovation, and creation; and they will restore the hopes and dreams of the American family. Millions of middle-class families will win under our plan.

I do not know where to begin, except to say I'll bet Steve Mnuchin's "team" wrote this last minute--and told each other that the words were "Reagan-esque."

.

Hey, we need to keep videos of this weird behavior, because it's going to fall down the Republican memory hole faster than Donald can eat a fried chicken leg.

Because they are going to try to make us forget how complicit they were, and speak in high tones about decency and ethics, while we survived this year scared to death we were going to lose not only our health insurance, but our democracy. Never forget.

And we've got the video goods to remind them.

