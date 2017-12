Happy Flynn Flipping Friday everybody! Yes, even "Lock Him Up" is trending this morning.

It’s a good day when yet another corrupt government official is charged with a crime. 🇺🇸 #MikeFlynn pic.twitter.com/pCJEIHxrzy — Annamarie Sieberns (@Annamarie40985) December 1, 2017

Michael Flynn will plead guilty to a charge of making false statements, according to court documents #MikeFlynn #FridayFeeling https://t.co/BfaxWxNEkC pic.twitter.com/n8ZARzUdgo — voodoochild (@jdd2169) December 1, 2017

"Brewhaha." 😂 It's a new drinking game in #Cult45. — JuuuustSayin (@juuuust_sayin) December 1, 2017

And Susie Madrak published more from earlier in the day....