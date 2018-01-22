Zandar Versus the Stupid: About that Hippocratic Oath…

Economic Policy Institute: About that raise in overtime pay? Pennsylvania is on it.

Informed Comment: About that ongoing U.S. troop deployment in Syria...

Little Green Footballs: About Trump cutting corners on immigration policy…

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I think it's a process that can take 18 months to two years if properly handled." (Donald Trump, on how long it would take him to deport all 11 million undocumented immigrants, September 10, 2015.)

