Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Plunderbund: Ohio Republicans wasted $80 million of taxpayer on the ECOT charter school failure.

Blue Mass Group: A mother celebrated the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with her twins.

The Big Picture: Introducing the United Megalopoli of America.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: How “woke” are your Neocons?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"On this issue of the Shia in Iraq, I think there's been a certain amount of, frankly, a kind of pop sociology in America that, you know, somehow the Shia can't get along with the Sunni and the Shia in Iraq just want to establish some kind of Islamic fundamentalist regime. There's almost no evidence of that at all. Iraq's always been very secular." (Bill Kristol, April 1, 2003.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


