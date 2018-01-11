Is it ... is it Thursday yet? Yes? Whew, 'cause Thurs. is hump day for Web-Log Up-Rounders ... let's get going then:

Bark Bark Woof Woof on passing for presidential.

The New York Crank all over David Brooks.

Lawyers, Guns & Money's Campos on Chait on just how effing cretinous the party of Lincoln, Hoover, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, two Bushes, senility, dementia, &c. is, & how long it's been that way. Aren't you glad you (unlike most Republicans) can read w/ full comprehension? Also too, No More Mr. Nice Blog.

Speaking of reading comprehension, the G.O.P. hasn't been harmed much by its deliberate dumbness because most Americans is jes' plain stoopid: "A tome about Allied bombing of Germany during the Second World War that has the same title as Michael Wolff’s Trump exposé has received a bump in sales". You clod-hopping cretins.

A Thousand Word's Worth, from Politicalprof.

Huh. It's almost as if there was a theme to today's effort. Selected by anti-anti-intellectual M. Bouffant, whose supremely intellectual spew is also available here.