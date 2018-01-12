And now we give you ... FRIDAY (in a shithole country)!

An Earth-Bound Misfit gives us Trump's whiplash.

Oliver Willis at Shareblue gives us Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaking: You know Ms. Sanders will be awful. What more can we say?

Millennials: Not as wonderful as they're cracked up to be. Indeed, many are just as stupid & jerky (racist) as their stupid jerk ancestors.

Are there no pics of cute animals or anything distracting w/ which to start the wknd.? Hang on ... deadline approaching ... looking, looking ... nothing, so we'll go w/ Washing and drying an owl ů (not to be confused w/ Owl Stretching Time) billed as "Cuter Than You". I'm not completely cuteness-convinced; the owl's unblinking eyes are a little creepy, but it beats hell out of wallowing in the swamp o' slime that was Thursday. Yeesh.

