Geraldo Rivera Makes Impassioned Plea Against AR-15 In Wake Of Mass Shooting In Florida High School

A clearly shaken Geraldo Rivera responded to today’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida with a dramatic rant against the sales of assault rifles.

Rivera, the father of a 12 year-old, appeared on the Hannity show tonight to discuss the tragedy in Florida.

RIVERA: It makes me sick. How’d he [the shooter] get the gun? … How’d he get all these magazines? … It is just absolutely outrageous. 25 of these school massacres since Columbine in 1999! When are we going to say that this is a national emergency? You want to spend 25 billion on a wall? What about spending 25 billion in making our schools secure from these – these savages that all they want to do is inflict blood and mayhem. […] The AR-15 was designed to kill people. Ever since the Brady ban expired, we‘ve been selling them like hotcakes. I mean, please!

Rivera was outnumbered by people who disagreed, of course. Guest Larry Elder argued, “Far more people are killed with handguns than with AR-15s so if you really want to ban a weapon in order to deal with this carnage, you’d be banning all of the weapons.”

Rivera flew into a rage.

RIVERA: That’s a bogus argument, Larry! … Did you hear those guns going off in that school? Did you hear the guns going off in that video in that classroom? Did you hear that AR-15? Did you hear that bang, bang, bang and there’s a kid, a sophomore in high school, defenseless, and this guy’s got a long rifle and he’s poppin’ with that AR-15? Come on with this debate already.

Elder continued his hand gun whataboutism.

“I don’t think it’s about the gun,” Hannity opined, despite having no credentials in education, school safety, public safety or psychology.

Then he turned to David Clarke, a guy who endorses violence with tweets such as, “BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood.”

Clarke's underlings when he was sheriff of Milwaukee County were just charged in the dehydration death of a mentally ill inmate and he is the subject of numerous other lawsuits alleging abuse and mistreatment in his jail.

Yes, THAT David Clarke is still considered a credible law-enforcement expert on Fox and he told viewers, “This is not a gun control issue, we don’t need any knee-jerk reactions.”

