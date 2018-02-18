Alright, that's it for me this week. See you all again down the road… by which time, hopefully, we'll know more about Mueller’s ongoing investigation into what is looking more and more like the greatest political scandal in American history, and perhaps the greatest threat yet to America's sovereignty and position in the world, a successful attack on American democracy by a hostile foreign power with the support and encouragement of a presidential campaign and a complicit, if not similarly treasonous, political party.*

* The White House, Fox News, and much of the rest of the right-wing propaganda machine are saying that the Orange Moron has been exonerated and that it was Hillary and the Dems working with Russia. You might as well believe that the Orange Moron won the popular vote, has no financial ties to Russia, and never cheats on his wife. The truth must prevail.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.)

