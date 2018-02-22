NRA's Website Still Hosts '10 Reasons To Own An AR-15'

Noting Mr. David Brooks capitulating to the soft-testicled carriers of weapons of mass murder, and got it into my head to visit the NRA's website.

Under the heading "Trending on NRA Publications" was a link to an article "10 Reasons To Own An AR-15" from 2016...

I don't expect C&L readers to click on an NRA link, so here are Cliffs Notes to the article:

1. The word "fun" appears 6 times on the page (though I can never find the first hit).

2. Reasons to own this weapon include:

"Self-Defense,"

"Fun/Recreation,"

"Teaching/Learning,"

"Hunting,"

"Tinkering," (what?)

"Farm/Ranch Use," (again, what?)

"Competitive Shooting,"

"Disaster Preparedness,"

"Bringing Women Into Shooting,"

and "America’s Rifle."

3. At no point does the author point out that we have first-person shooter video games that allow you to fire much cooler guns at much cooler enemies...without killing anyone in the real world.

Because where would be the "fun" in that?