Scaramucci Apologizes For Nasty 'Suppository' Remark About Rachel Maddow

Anthony Scaramucci can't help it. He's a strutting not-very-bright a-hole who has to keep his right-wing Q rating up in order to stay employed as an on-air douchebag.

And on Fox and Friends he also has to come in with the off-color jokes. Like this morning, discussing Rachel Maddow's warnings on North Korea:

“You can tell she’s got a little bit of that Trump Derangement Syndrome, which I like. I'm hoping that one of these comedians will come up with anti-anxiety medication for liberals. Just take one tablet a day, maybe a suppository, and take it easy.”

The Fox and Friends crotch couch gasped with delight at the "suppository" mental image, because it's just hateful enough but might offend some in the audience. Gotta have him say it without consequences, then feign shock when he does.

“It’s morning. I had to wake everybody up with that!” Scaramucci replied.

He later apologized via Twitter, but hey, no harm done, right Anthony?

I apologize to @maddow: that was a lighthearted joke that could be blown out of proportion. She is extremely talented and while we may disagree on some stuff she has an important voice in our national discourse. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 9, 2018

That's okay, Scaramucci, those of us who know this kind of douchebaggery is your only qualification for employment haven't changed our minds, and the Fox News viewers have no minds to change.