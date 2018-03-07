Brian Kilmeade Says San Franciscans Are Overtaxed Homeless People And Also Hardest Working In America

Beating up California is a network pastime over at Fox News, one guesses because it is an overwhelmingly Democratic state and that makes them mad.

So Fox and Friends "covered" the "sanctuary city" of San Francisco this morning with their regular "illegals are criminals out to kill your family" racist nonsense. Then Brian Kilmeade decided to add some "hard facts" to the discussion to move things along.

BRIAN KILMEADE: By the way, on a side note, San Francisco who is overrun with homelessness and high taxes as a state, happens to have also come out number one, as the hardest working people in the country per capita, so they're working hard for people who don't belong here and aren't paying into the system. STEVE DOOCY: I wonder how they measure working hard, because I know a lot of people would say "Hey, I work really hard."

Kilmeade appears to be referencing this WalletHub study, which measures hard work by unused vacation time, the low number of unemployed among the 16-24 set, and hours worked among other factors. The booming economic engine of the Bay Area (and their strict and some would say unreasonable zoning laws) has led to a severe housing shortage and exhorbitant rents which of course leads to people holding down multiple jobs in a vicious cycle.

In Fox World, it's simply not possible that undocumented immigrants could be paying taxes or contributing to the economic prosperity and "reputation for hard work" in a region. Though Fox News viewers wouldn't hestitate to note that THEIR immigrant ancestors worked hard and "arrived here legally." There were no national immigration laws against non-Asian immigrants before 1924.

Of course, California knows that immigrants are essential to ecomomic growth, which is why their economy is larger than that of France.