The Carpentariat: Trump's trade war with China will inflict heavy economic casualties -- on the Trumpanzees.

Kiko's House: Mueller may have found that witch he's been hunting, and this (Russian) coven is scarier than any Halloween costume.

Laurissa Kovacs: This is not what the educational system of a modern country looks like.

The Mahablog: Trump's corruption could destroy him even if his base never recognizes it for what it is.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!