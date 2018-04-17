Green Eagle: Before Trump, at least two previous Republican Presidential candidates conspired with hostile foreign regimes to sway US elections.

Electoral-Vote: Dirty? I'd happily accept all this as part of the Democratic platform.

Politics Plus: Maybe we shouldn't leave medical research at the mercy of capitalism.

His Vorpal Sword: Trump plumbed new depths of hypocrisy with his Scooter Libby pardon.

