By Susan of Texas
Mike's Blog Round Up

Skippy the Bush Kangaroo: The Gulf Stream is weakening and other global news.


The Mahablog: Failing upwards has its limits.

Zandar Versus The Stupid: The Blue Wave rises.

Strangely Blogged: Barbara Bush died as she lived-doing it her own way.

Bonus Track: Rube Goldberg, creator of nonsense tech, predicted a screen-addicted future.

