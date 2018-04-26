Mike's Blog Round Up
Skippy the Bush Kangaroo: The Gulf Stream is weakening and other global news.
The Mahablog: Failing upwards has its limits.
Zandar Versus The Stupid: The Blue Wave rises.
Strangely Blogged: Barbara Bush died as she lived-doing it her own way.
Bonus Track: Rube Goldberg, creator of nonsense tech, predicted a screen-addicted future.
