WOW: National Enquirer Paid $30k To Kill Story About Trump's Possible Illegitimate Child

Does Donald Trump have a sixth child? An illegitimate one with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations? The Associated Press is reporting that ex-doorman Dino Sajudin wa paid $30,000 in exchange for signing over the rights, “in perpetuity,” to a rumor he’d heard about Trump’s sex life.The rumor? That Trump had fathered a child. The penalty if he talked about this rumor? A $1 million dollar penalty.

Sounds a lot like hush money to me.

This also sounds a lot like the deal the National Enquirer made with former Playboy Playmte, Karen McDougal. She was paid $150,000 for her story, also by the National Enquirer.

So how does this tie to Michael Cohen? Well, he confirmed to the AP that he had "discussed" the story with the National Enquirer (WHY???) but that he was not acting as Trump's attorney - just as a "spokesman" - and denied knowing anything about the $30k payment (of hush money).

Sure, Jan. I am positive the FBI will believe that story.

Federal investigators will surely be looking into these types of payments between the National Enquirer's parent company, American Media, Michael Cohen and various other sources.

It is worth noting that the National Enquirer released Sajudin from the contract after investigating it for 4 weeks after deciding the story was untrue. But four longtime National Enquirer staff say they were told to "stop pursuing the story" before they could determine the veracity of the story.

The AP has not been able to determine if the rumor is true.

A reminder - AMI's publisher, David Pecker (unironic name), is a HUGE Trump supporter. How many other stories did they "kill" for Trump leading up to the election? More children? Sex with underage hookers? Abortions?

Editor's note: Here's a story that met the National Enquirer's rigorous fact-checking system.